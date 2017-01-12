“The Beast” Almost Ready for Trump

(WBAP/KLIF News) Donald Trump’s newest ride may not be gold-plated but it will be virtually indestructible. The nation’s best-armored street car is reportedly nearly ready to head to Washington. General Motors has nicknamed the Cadillac limousine “The Beast” but is staying quiet on where it’s being manufactured and tested. Reports say the limo has an 8-inch thick bullet-proof layer and is sealed to protect against chemical and biological attacks. The underside is also designed to resist road-side bombs and comes loaded with a front-mounted tear gas cannon and a shotgun. “Cadillac One is estimated to cost more than $1M dollars and a similar model, without the armor, will go on sale to the public.

