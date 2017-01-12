Johnny Football to Sell Selfies and Autographs

Houston (WBAP/KLIF) – Want to take a selfie with or get a signature from Johnny Football? You’ll have to shell out some cash. The former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns Quarterback will appear at Stadium Signature stores at two Houston area malls before the Superbowl.

The appearances will take place February 2nd at the Katy Mills Mall and February 3rd at the Woodlands Mall.

For $99, Johnny Manziel will sign any item. It you want it personalized. it will cost another $29. Manziel will take a selfie with you for $50.

Manziel won the the Heisman Trophy in 2012, but he has had many problems off the field, including a domestic violence charge that was dropped in December.

