Dallas Mental Health Organization Offers Free Counseling to Cope with July 7th Ambush

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Dallas mental health organization is offering free counseling for anyone who witnessed the July 7th ambush that left five police officers dead.

Mental Health America of Greater Dallas is encouraging North Texans to take advantage of their United Dallas 7/7 Program.

The organization’s Matt Roberts said the services are not just for law enforcement or families of the fallen officers.

He said people that were in the crowd, El Centro College students or that live nearby are susceptible to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“You can expect symptoms like the inability to sleep, they could be having intrusive thoughts, not being able to shake the memory, being really stressed out at seemingly common occurrences that tie them back to that experience,” he said.

Roberts said that many people may turn to alcohol or drug abuse to numb the pain or anxiety associated with that level of trauma.

“Because you can go from a state where maybe you can’t go downtown. Or, maybe you’re so worried when your loved one leaves to go work downtown you’re so debilitated. Seeking treatment can really help move past that dysfunction that you are feeling,” he said.

Although the program kicked off in November, Roberts said part of the reason not many people have taken advantage of the free service is because of the long-standing stigma that surrounds mental health.

“If you’re knee hurt, you would probably see a doctor. If some other part of your body hurt, you would probably see a doctor. Just because it’s a mental health issue doesn’t mean it’s not a legitimate opportunity for you to feel better,” said Roberts.

The program, which is funded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, offers four free individual counseling sessions.



Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.