Chelsea Wade, 1/10/2017; Just Wait, Yankees

If you’re Facebook “friends” are anything like mine, you were made to feel like the butt of their jokes during Friday’s “winter storm.”

I admit it. I complained about the cold and the fact that it took me twice the amount of time to get home as it does on a “good day.” I even texted all of my friends and family: “y’all be safe out there.”

I would text one friend in particular to further announce my displeasure with the situation. To which I was politely reminded that, at one point in time, I lived in the Midwest. “But the cold here is different,” I contested. It’s a statement I frequently use when I’m told that it’s not cold and I should be able to handle it.

Now I don’t know if there’s some fancy meteorological reason behind the “different cold theory,” you know because maybe there’s more moisture here or something, or if it’s because there’s no place to get a decent coat in the South.

What I do know is that “breaking out your Texas winter clothes” for the first time in the Midwest only takes you as far as October. What I can also tell you is that it was “unpleasant” outside on Friday, and in a few months, when those same “friends” are calling a stretch of days in 80 degree temperatures a “heat wave,” I will get to post memes and jokes about how they’re being pansies.

