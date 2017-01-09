Texas man arrested for possession of kitty litter

HOUSTON (WBAP/KLIF News) — A Harris County man has been released from jail after being held for three days suspected of possessing methamphetamine. It turned out the contraband Ross LeBeau was carrying in a baggie in his sock was actually kitty litter, just as he had said.

When he was arrested in December LeBeau explained he used the kitty litter to prevent his car window from fogging. Forensic lab testing determined that it was actually meth; a second test had the same result. At that point the Harris County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release proudly declaring that the arrest of LeBeau “may have kept our children and loves ones free from being introduced to drugs.” After LeBeau had spent three days in the county jail a third forensic test revealed the error and the case against him was dismissed.

Though he lost his job for being arrested LeBeau remained philosophical about the whole thing. KETK-TV reports he didn’t blame the arresting deputies. “They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County,” LeBeau explained. “This was the bust of the year for them.”

LeBeau said he would appreciate an apology.

