Protesters Gather Outside Midlothian Church

MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF News) Protesters gathered outside the Gateway Church in Midlothian yesterday morning. The pastor there had given a sermon titled “The War on Christianity.” Pastor Ron Shull explained the negative effects he believes the LGBT community has on traditional Christians. Pastor Shull says some Christians have been vilified because of their traditional beliefs. The group outside was from Galileo Church, which told WFAA it accepts members of all lifestyles.

