Police Search Dallas Mall for Burglary Suspect

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police officers with guns drawn searched the Southwest Center Mall in Dallas over the weekend while shoppers went about their business.

Officers were looking for a burglary suspect, one of three occupants of a car that was seen leaving a burglary about three miles away.

Police stopped the car in the parking lot of what was once known as the “Red Bird Mall.” Two of the three people in the car gave up. One ran into the mall.

Police went in after him with their guns drawn, but they didn’t find him.

The mall closed about two hours early.

