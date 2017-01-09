Embattled Texas House Member Reverses Position, Not Quitting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Travis County district attorney says Texas House member Dawnna Dukes, under an ethics investigation, has reversed herself and won’t resign.

Dukes said in September she’d quit after the November election, blamed injuries in a 2013 car accident for missing most of the 2015 legislative session but said nothing about the criminal investigation of her.

Travis County Prosecutor Margaret Moore tells the Austin American-Statesman an attorney for Dukes has told her she intends to stay. The Austin Democrat, first elected in 1994, is among the legislature’s longest-serving Democrats.

Former aides have alleged she required them to do personal projects and errands. Her state-reimbursed expenses also have been questioned.

Moore says she’ll meet with Texas Rangers and then decide whether to go before a grand jury to seek an indictment.

