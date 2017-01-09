DPD to Discuss Body Cameras Monday

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas police have outfitted 763 patrol officers with body cameras, but the department says it needs more.

Police will issue a report on the body camera program to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Monday morning.

A final shipment of 200 cameras is expected to arrive later this month.

The goal is to eventually have every uniformed officer outfitted with a camera.

To do that, the department says it needs to buy 1,000 more cameras in the future.

