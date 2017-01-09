Arlington Couple Shooting

ARLINGTON-(WBAP/KLIF NEWS) Early this morning two people were found shot at a home in Arlington, a female and male.The female was fou nd in a vehicle parked in front of the residence. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male was found near the entrance of the residence wounded. He was also taken to the hospital where he is being treated with serious injuries.

It is unclear what happened or if there were other people involved. The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are talking to family members, friends and neighbors as the case moves forward.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.