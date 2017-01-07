A Fort Worth Police Officer Facing Disciplinary Action Monday

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF NEWS) – Fort Worth Police say they expect an announcement Monday on what, if any disciplinary action one of their officers will receive. It has to do with an officer seen on video that went viral last month. The internal investigation into the officer’s encounter, in which Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters were arrested after calling police to report that a neighbor allegedly choked Craig’s 7-year-old son, has wrapped up. The officer’s arrest was shared on Facebook Live and viewed more than a million times in the days that followed.

