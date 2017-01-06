Wintry Weather Threatens North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A winter storm system is bringing snow flurries, freezing rain, ice and cold temperatures to much of the South.

People in Colleyville, Grapevine, North Richland Hills and Southlake started seeing snow around 8:00 a.m.

There were several cancellations and delays at DFW Airport and Love Field on Friday. More than 280 flights were cancelled nationwide. It was mostly outgoing flights that couldn’t get to their destinations because of nasty weather. American, United, Delta and Southwest Airlines have issued a travel advisory because of the conditions. Passengers can re-book without any additional fees, so as long as they meet certain requirements.

Cities across the Metroplex are taking precautions. “We’ve sent out trucks to spread chemicals to keep reduce ice build up,” said Fernando Villareal with the City of Carrollton. “We also have sand trucks on standby.”

The Texas Department of Transportation started spreading brine on the roads on Thursday. “We have a lot more tools in the toolbox to address the different types of weather conditions we experience in North Texas. If it became a bigger event, we could pull resources from across the state,” said Jodi Hodges with TXDOT.

First responders have been making cold-related calls since temperatures fell below freezing on Thursday night. “We’re concerned with how long these cold temperatures could linger,” said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar. “Our last cold snap was relatively short. Our concern about this one is it’s going to be a little longer. People are going to want to go out, especially if it snows. It could be problematic if they’re not use to the cold.”

A majority of the accumulation in North Texas will be along the Red River. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday along and north of a line from Bowie to Paris.

Flurries are expected elsewhere.

