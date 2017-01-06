Winter Weather Snarls Traffic, Causes Flight Delays

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Snow caused headaches for drivers Friday afternoon and delayed flights at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Several wrecks were reported in Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin Counties.

Air travelers who had just arrived to the Metroplex say the weather took them by surprise.

Some departures were delayed for de-icing but at least 50 flights were canceled because winter weather stretches from Texas across the southeast.

Check your flight status before heading to the airport through the weekend.

