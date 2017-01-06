Vandalism Allegations Led to Allen Shooting

ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News) – Allen police now say it was accusations of vandalism that led to Tuesday night’s gunfire at a home on Hawthorne Drive.

It started when a group from South Dallas got into an argument on Facebook with a group from Allen.

“Apparently there were accusations from the Dallas group that a member of the Allen group broke a window out of one of their cars,” said Allen PD Sergeant John Felty.

The people involved range in age from late teens to mid 20s.

Four members of the Allen group sustained minor wounds in the shooting and five members of the south Dallas group have now been arrested on various charges.

