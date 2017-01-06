Perry Resigns from Energy Transfer Partners

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Former Texas Governor Rick Perry has officially resigned from his seat on the board of directors of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

The resignation was officially filed on Dec. 31, but it was just made public by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Perry joined the board run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren after he left the governor’s office in 2015.

The step-down comes ahead of his confirmation as Energy Secretary. President-elect Donald Trump tapped Perry with the job in December, citing his success in economic growth by developing the state’s energy resources.

