North Texas schools get passing letter grades

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) — State schools have received their 2016 report cards and while all districts in North Texas passed they still have room for improvement.

All North Texas schools are meeting state standards but according to the Dallas Morning News 11 would have earned an F grade in least one of four categories. Schools with the lowest scores are, predictably, in the poorest neighborhoods.

The new system is being heavily criticized by educators. 152 districts have passed resolutions saying the letter grade approach is overly simplistic and stigmatizes poor schools.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath cautions that the new rating system is a work in progress. Still, he thinks the letter grades will give parents a better idea of how well their children’s schools are achieving and give the schools credit for progress.

The report card for Dallas area schools can be found here: Dallas schools grades

