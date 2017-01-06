Measles outbreak feared for Texas

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News) — Measles has been making a comeback in recent months and Baylor College medical researcher Peter Hotez says Texas may be facing a widespread outbreak. Hotez told KXAN News more parents are opting out of vaccinating their kids and it’s a big concern for state lawmakers. Austin Democrat Donna Howard is promoting a bill to require parents to talk with a doctor before deciding against vaccinate their kids.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that requires hospitalization for one in four people infected. Symptoms include fever, an itchy skin rash, runny nose and red eyes. The Centers for Disease Control says nine out of every ten people exposed to the disease will be infected. It is especially dangerous for children under the age of five.

Measles had been declared eradicated among U.S. citizens by the year 2000 thanks to near universal vaccination. Since then many people have become concerned about the long term effects of vaccinations and are choosing to skip them for babies. The majority of measles related deaths are children.

