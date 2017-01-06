Hundreds Expected at Pruitt’s Funeral Saturday

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A longtime CEO of the North Texas Food Bank will be laid to rest this weekend.

Jan Pruitt died Monday from cancer.

Visitation is at the Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home on Northwest Highway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at the First United Methodist Church on Ross Avenue in Dallas at 2:30 p.m.

Pruitt led the Food Bank for 20 years before she stepped down last month for health reasons.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.