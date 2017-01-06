Garland Police Arrest 15-Year-Old for Fatal Shooting Outside Local Restaurant

GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Garland teenager was killed outside the Chili’s Bar and Grill near Lavon Drive and the George Bush Turnpike Thursday afternoon and police said they have a suspect in custody.

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot 17-year-old Ruben Trinidad around 3:30 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Trinidad had been dining with friends at the restaurant when he went outside to meet someone in the parking lot.

When he didn’t return, his friends went to look for him and found him lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old is charged with murder.

Police said they are not sure how the suspect and the victim knew each other or why Trinidad left the restaurant to meet the suspect.

