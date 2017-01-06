$4B Shortfall to Recover in Dallas Pension Fund

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) The fix to the Dallas police and fire pension fund could cost you money. It’s $4B short and the city has agreed to put in an additional billion dollars over the next 30 years, but still needs to make up the rest. One suggestion mentioned to WFAA by Dallas City Councilman Lee Kleinman: have retirees who’ve withdrawn from the fund pay the money back. If the city doesn’t come up with a solution, legislators will, which likely won’t be ideal for fund members or taxpayers.

