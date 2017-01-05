Texas Lawmaker Introduces “Bathroom Bill”

Austin (WBAP/KLIF News) – A state senator from Brenham has introduced a measure that would put limits on how transgender people use the restroom.

Lois Kolkhorst filed the “Privacy Protection Act,” which would stop cities from enacting a law that prevents businesses from making their own policy to handle transgender restroom use. The measure would also require people in government buildings, schools or parks to use the bathroom of their physical gender.

“We must put an end to the controversy and confusion created by a federal edict” Kolkhorst says.

“You can mark today as the day Texas is drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘No,'” says Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who had labeled the issue a legislative priority. “The privacy and safety of Texans is our first priority, not political correctness.”

The Texas Association of Business has said a bill similar to North Carolina could cost Texas $8.5 billion in spending. At a press conference in front of the State Capitol last month, the organization said a bill could cause Texas to lose more than 100,000 jobs.

Patrick says the defeat of the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance shows that the bill would not affect the state’s economy.

“I’m not aware of any business that didn’t move to Houston,” he says. “The Super Bowl is teed up for 5:30 pm on February 7 in Houston.”

The bill would allow schools to offer single-stall restrooms. The measure could also offer an exemption to convention centers and stadiums. Kolkhorst says locations owned by the government but leased to a private group would not be included.

“The solution found in Senate Bill 6 is both thoughtful and unique,” Kolkhorst says.

(Copyright 2017 WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved)