Railroad Commissioner Optimistic About Texas Oil and Gas Industry in 2017

(WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Railroad Commissioner is optimistic about 2017 when it comes to the oil and gas industry in the state.

Commissioner Ryan Sitton says policies that will come out of the Trump Administration will be what Texas needs.

“We’re getting a lot of signs that, one, it will be a very pro-business environment, two, a pro-oil and gas environment and, three, it is going to open up some opportunities,” Sitton said.

Sitton thinks 2017 will see oil prices at $60 per barrel.

He also sees good news for jobs with the Keystone Pipeline bringing crude into the Gulf Coast from Canada.

