Mesquite Police Hunt for Flasher

MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police in Mesquite are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a child this week.

Investigators said a ten-year-old girl was walking home from school on Black Willow Drive, just west of North Belt Line Road, when a minivan stopped across the street from her.

She told police the man got out of the van, looked at her and exposed himself.

Police said the man is about 20-years-old, Hispanic, 5’7″ with dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336.

