Dallas Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Killing Elderly Father, Injuring his Mother

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his elderly father to death and seriously wounded his mother in their Southeast Oak Cliff home on New Year’s Day.

Investigators said Donald Moon confessed to the attack.

Officers discovered the crimes at the couples’ home on Redbird Lane during a welfare check Sunday morning, after a neighbor told police they had not seen or heard from Choyce and Mae Moon in a few days.

83-year-old Choyce Moon was already dead and 80-year-old Mae Moon was rushed to the hospital, where police said she told investigators that her son attacked them during an argument.

Donald Moon is being held at the Dallas County Jail and is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

His bail is set at $600,000.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.