Two North Texans Sentenced to 30 Years in Separate Child Porn Cases

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Although the cases are unrelated, the outcome is the same for two men from North Texas.

Ronald Ary, from Erath County, and Robert Sanders, from Hood County, were sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn.

Ary admitted to using the Internet to distribute and trade child porn.

The feds said Sanders convinced two prepubescent girls to engage in sexual acts that he photographed.

The cases were part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative created to combat child exploitation and abuse.

