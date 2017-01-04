Carter Blood Care Asks Public for Donations due to Critical Shortage

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Carter Blood Care is asking the community to step in and help replenish its’ life-saving blood bank, which it said is dangerously low.

The organization’s Linda Goelzer said it’s typical for blood collections to be slow during the holidays but this year was different.

She said the amount of blood used by hospitals for their patients increased much more than anticipated.

“Normally, it’s already tight we may have one to two days worth of blood on the shelf at any given time. Now, we’re just really cutting it close. It’s like a situation where if we don’t get enough blood donors in the door we might have to affect patient care in hospitals and we don’t want to do that,” said Goelzer.

She said the organization will need more donors than it usually relies on to meet the demand.

“Typically, we like to see a thousand blood donors a day across a 56-county area. We realize that number means that a certain percentage of people will be deferred for various reasons and we factor that in. At this point, we would really like to see more than that so that we can catch up,” she said.

Golezer said many donors might not realize the huge impact they can have on a complete stranger’s life.

“If you can think about having something that runs through your veins every day that is that powerful that you can share with someone else. It’s a great feeling and you can save more than one life,” she said.

Potential volunteers can check out blood donation center locations at CarterBloodCare.org.



Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.