Arlington Working to Approve Senior Center Project for Bond Election

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Arlington City Council will ask voters to fund a $37.7 million senior center.

The “Arlington Active Adult Center” would be built at the Pierce Burch Water Treatment Plant on Lakewood Drive, just east of Green Oaks Boulevard.

Council agreed to take the mandatory two votes by the February 14th deadline to get the project on the ballot in May.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, officials said if voters approve it, the center could open between 2020 and 2023.

