GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police in Garland need your help solving the murder of a 44-year-old woman.

Linda Harris’ body was found in her unit at the Parkside Apartments on Kingsley on Sunday.

Police said they’re investigating her death as a homicide.

The medical examiner is working to determine Harris’ cause of death.

Anyone with information should call Garland PD at (972) 485-4840.

