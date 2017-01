GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF News) – Police in Grapevine are trying to identify a man who made off with two carts full of merchandise from a Walmart on Highway 114.

Surveillance footage showed the man wearing a Walmart employee vest.

Anyone with information should call Grapevine PD at (817) 410-8127.

