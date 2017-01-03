Denton Couple Sues Apple Over Daughter’s Death

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF News) – The parents of a five-year-old girl who died in a crash in Denton in 2014 is suing Apple.

The driver, Garrett Wilhelm, is charged with manslaughter. He’s accused of using FaceTime just prior to the crash.

The suit, filed in California, accuses the company of failing to implement features that would automatically disable FaceTime based on speed.

Moriah Modisette’s family claims the company knew the risks because it patented lock out technology in 2008.

