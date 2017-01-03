Arlington Looks at Expanding Smoking Ban

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) – An Arlington councilwoman wants to keep smokers out of city parks.

The city has had smoking restrictions in public places like park entrances and playgrounds since 2008, but the law doesn’t address places like walking trails.

It’s an issue that Councilwoman Kathryn Wilemon plans to address at an upcoming work session.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Wilemon is pushing to make Arlington a smoke-free city.

Last month, Dallas approved a smoking ban for city parks that takes effect March 1.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.