Another ‘Tent City’ Pops Up in East Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Dallas City Council’s Housing Committee is meeting on Tuesday to tackle the city’s homeless problem.

A homeless camp in far east Dallas is growing even though the city shut down tent cities last year.

They’ve set up camp in the Buckner Terrace neighborhood where residents say they’re concerned about litter and crime.

The Dallas Commission on Homelessness is recommending more housing and outreach programs for homeless people trying to get back on their feet.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.