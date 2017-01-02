Severe Thunderstorms Sweeping Through North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Dallas, Collin, Denton, Rockwall and North west Kaufman Counties is now over.

Rain and thunderstorms are moving out of the area to the East.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still in effect for Hunt, Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains Counties until 7 a.m.

The storms produced wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and there were reports of pea-sized hail falling in Dallas and Duncanville.

The storm moved quickly and there were reports of damage in some areas.

Ellis County officials reported that heavy winds caused a tree to crash into a resident’s home.

Oncor is reporting that the storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of their customers. The company is working to restore power.



Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.