Fire Destroys Allen Home After Lightning Strike

ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News) – A home in Allen caught fire this morning after it was struck by lightning brought on by Monday morning’s storms.

Parker Fire Chief Mike Sheff said it was said it was a one-alarm fire at the house on Glenn Meadows Drive and it resulted in a total loss.

“When crews first arrived, we had fire showing through the roof. We confirmed that everyone was out of the house at which point we went on what we called on the defensive. It was too dangerous to put out the fire inside the house,” he said.

Chief Sheff said fires like these are not unheard of. He said homes in Northern Collin County have been struck by lightning in the past and suggested that homeowners take preventative measures.

“They may want to consider lightning rods. Whether or not it would have changed the situation here I don’t know,” said Sheff.

He said larger homes like the one that was destroyed today have a tendency to catch fire when lightning strikes due to large, open attic spaces.

It took the help from five local fire departments to help put out the blaze.



