Plano Forced to Temporarily Halt Recycling Program

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – The City of Plano is not going to be able to resume normal recycling operations for several weeks.

Recycling collection will have to be disposed of like trash until a solution is reached.

A fire destroyed the Republic Services recycling center on 14th street earlier this week and the city has not been able to find a temporary alternative.

Residents wanting to recycle cardboard are still able to take that to the Texas Pure Products location on Custer Road.

