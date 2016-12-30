Low Price for DirecTV Now Expires Soon

(WBAP/KLIF News) You’ve only got 10 days to sign up for DirecTV Now to get the best deal. Dallas-based AT&T made headlines when it announced a $35/month package for more than 100 streaming channels. Starting January 9th, that same package will cost $60/month and $35 will only get you about 60 channels. The service provides live streaming along with on-demand content, an option for many who are paying for a cable or satellite bill along with a subscription to a service like Netflix. With DirecTV Now, there is no contract and you don’t need a set top box. Right now, it’s available on Apple devices, Amazon Fire TV, and Google devices.

