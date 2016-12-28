Military Helicopter Crashes Near Houston

Houston (WBAP/KLIF News) – A military helicopter has crashed off the Texas Coast, southeast of Houston. The Apache helicopter had taken off from Ellington Field Wednesday afternoon.

The US Coast Guard says the helicopter went down near Pasadena, in Galveston Bay. The Coast Guard says it is searching for two people who were on board.

The helicopter crashed near El Jardin Beach, about 20 miles east of Ellington Field, around 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the fire departments from La Porte and Pasadena are helping in the search.

(Copyright 2016 WBAP/KLIF News. All rights reserved)