Fort Worth Man Who Escaped From Galveston Jail Captured

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Fort Worth man who escaped from a Galveston jail has been captured.

Dominic Potter escaped from the facility while taking out trash from the jail kitchen December 12.

The next morning, an officer spotted the truck he allegedly stole at the Buc-ee’s on I-45 in Madisonville about 100 miles North of Houston.

Authorities believed that Potter was on his way to Fort Worth.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies looked for Potter but eventually turned the search over to the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force and state police.

According to the Dallas Morning News, authorities caught up with Potter after receiving a call about a suspicious person and arrested him.

He was wanted on charges of escape, parole violation, forgery and theft.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.