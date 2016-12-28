Former WBAP News Anchor: I “Hung Out” with Carrie Fisher

(WBAP/KLIF News) As condolences pour in from celebrities around the world following the death of Carrie Fisher, we got in touch with someone who knew the star. A former WBAP news anchor met her in the 70’s when he was working in Philadelphia and the first Star Wars film was released. Bob Leonard interviewed the stars of the movie then rode with them in their limo that night to the premiere. He says watching it with them is an experience he will include in his memoir, if he writes one.

