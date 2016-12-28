Balch Springs Man Murdered While Trying to Stop Thieves from Stealing his Car

BALCH SPRINGS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Balch Springs Police are searching for a killer.

Investigators said Robert Eames was shot and killed Monday morning at the Autumn Run Apartment complex in an attempt to stop thieves from stealing his car.

They said Eames heard his car alarm go off and noticed two men near his Hummer on surveillance video.

Eames went outside to confront them and one of them opened fire. After the shooting, he tried to run to his apartment but collapsed on the steps.

His fiance Stephanie Garza told WFAA TV he was always making sure the complex was safe. So, she wasn’t worried when he went outside.

“We were inside playing and talking and joking around and the next thing we know he’s gone,” she said.

Garza and Eames welcomed a baby boy five days ago. She said she just can’t process this loss.

“You know, you took the man that I love away from me for something that was senseless. I don’t understand how you can live with yourself knowing that you just took a man’s life like that,” she said.

Balch Springs Police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department are looking at video and talking to neighbors to try and get some justice for Eames’ and his family.



