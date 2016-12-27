Fort Worth Police Investigating Huge Fight at Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Hulen Mall had to go on a brief lock down Monday night after a large fight between 100 to 150 teenagers broke out near the food court.

Derrick Nipp, who witnessed the brawl, told WFAA TV it was like a scene from a movie,

“There were people picking up their children and running away because, I mean, it was ridiculous. There were people sprinting and fighting each other running down the second story area. People were getting put up against the rail, almost thrown over, it was crazy,” he said.

Fort Worth police officers, including the gang unit and SWAT, helped get things back under control.

The fight was one of at least ten across the country and police departments nationwide believe they may have been planned.

Fort Worth Police Officer Tamara Valle told WFAA TV investigators are questioning whether social media played a role.

“That’s the number one thing they’re going to investigate. To see if this was a premeditated thing across the nation. To see if this was something that the kids heard and decided we want to be part of this,” said Valle.

Only four teenagers received citations in the Hulen Mall fight and no one was injured.



