Fort Worth Police Investigating Hit and Run Near Meacham International Airport

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Fort Worth Police said two men are recovering in the hospital after a driver hit them with a car early this morning.

One is in serious condition the other is stable.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Terminal Road near Meacham International Airport.

Medstar’s Matt Zavadsky said when first responders arrived both men were seriously injured and lying in the road.

“It is a little bit unusual to have multiple patients involved in an auto-pedestrian crash.This area is pretty heavy industrialized. So, it is possible that there were some folks working in that area,” he said.

He said this accident is a grim reminder of why it’s so important to be careful when standing or walking along the road in dark areas.

“We do recommend that if people are going to be outside that they wear reflective vests and make sure that if there in an area that cars are also traveling they do everything they can to make themselves visible and that drivers pay attention to any area that there may be pedestrians walking,” said Zavadsky.

So far, no details about the suspect’s car have been released.



