Fort Worth Man Accused of Killing Family Allegedly Told Co-Worker He Dreamed of Killing his Wife

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – Disturbing details have emerged about the murders of a mother and her infant son earlier this month.

Shanna Vandawege and her three-month-old son Diederick were found with their throats cut in their Fort Worth home on Cactus Flower Drive on December 15th.

Craig Vandawege, the victims’ husband and father, called the police around 9:30 p.m. to report that he had found their bodies. He’s now accused of their murders.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Craig Vandewege’s co-worker at Costco told police that he allegedly claimed to be on medication that made him hear voices telling him to kill people and that he’d had a dream in which he sliced the heads of his wife and father like bologna.

She said he constantly spoke negatively about his wife’s appearance, saying that Shanna Vandewege dressed badly and wore her hair poorly.

The witness told investigators that Vandewege said he’d previously walked around his home racking his shotgun.

Police arrested Craig Vandewege in Glenwood Springs, Colorado less than a week after the murders.

According to the affidavit, he told officers that it had been a long week and that his wife and child had been murdered.

He’s being held in the Garfield County jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.