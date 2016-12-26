Denton Man Who Reported Racially-Tinged Vandalism Allegedly Confessed to the Crime

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Denton man who reported a racially-tinged vandalism at his family’s home has allegedly confessed to committing the crimes himself.
Jenny Williams and her husband, David Williams, were jolted out of bed by a neighbor beating on their door on December 12th.
He told the couple that their vehicles were on fire in the driveway and that someone had spray painted a racial slur on their garage door.
After word spread of the crime, the Williams’ neighbors rallied around them. A GoFundMe account set up for the family raised more than $5,000.00.
Williams posted a message of Facebook that said her husband was being treated at a mental-health facility and would be arrested once he was released.
The fundraiser’s organizer is working on refunding those donations.
