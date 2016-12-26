Denton Man Who Reported Racially-Tinged Vandalism Allegedly Confessed to the Crime

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Denton man who reported a racially-tinged vandalism at his family’s home has allegedly confessed to committing the crimes himself.

Jenny Williams and her husband, David Williams, were jolted out of bed by a neighbor beating on their door on December 12th.

He told the couple that their vehicles were on fire in the driveway and that someone had spray painted a racial slur on their garage door.

After word spread of the crime, the Williams’ neighbors rallied around them. A GoFundMe account set up for the family raised more than $5,000.00.

Williams posted a message of Facebook that said her husband was being treated at a mental-health facility and would be arrested once he was released.

The fundraiser’s organizer is working on refunding those donations.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.