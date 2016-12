DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas police are looking for the suspect or suspects in a double shooting at an Uptown apartment complex early Monday morning.

It happened at the Gables Villa Rosa apartments at Cedar Springs and Routh Street around 2:30 a.m.

Two men were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting. Police said they’re looking for a silver pickup truck.



