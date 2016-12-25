Missing elderly Dallas man found

Missing 81 year old William Goode was found safe and sound Christmas morning.

THIS IS A MISSING SENIOR ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS SILVER ALERT NETWORK

The Dallas Police Department is searching for William Goode Jr., diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment, White, Male, 81 years old, DOB 05/06/1935, HEIGHT 5’ 8”, WEIGHT 210 lbs, Gray Hair, BlueEyes, wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

The senior citizen was last seen at 12:45 PM, 12/24/2016 in Dallas, TX, driving a beige, 2007 Toyota Camry with TX License Plate DKZ0433.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.