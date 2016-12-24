Wanted for murder

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Suspect Kieston Dews is wanted for the murder of Kalvin Hopson which occurred on December 17, 2016, in the 9500 block of Bruton Rd. Dallas, Texas (DPD case #299766-2016). Suspect Dews should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information concerning this case or the suspect’s location, they should immediately call: Dallas Police Department 911 or Homicide Detective R. Duggan #5971 at 214-671-3642.

CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.