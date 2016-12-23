Fort Worth Police Issue Safety Alert after Threat Over Viral Video

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Fort Worth Police Department issued a safety alert on Thursday after an alleged Facebook threat was issued over a viral video that shows a white police officer arresting a black mother and one of her daughters.

The man allegedly posted “On God I say we kill all the white cops in Fort Worth,” while sharing the video.

The department included a mugshot of the man as well as his wrap sheet which included arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and family violence.

The alert asks officer to use caution if they encounter this individual. Tensions have been high since the video of the arrest went public.

Jacqueline Craig called police to her home on Rock Garden Trail to report that her neighbor allegedly choked her seven-year-old son for littering.

The officers is heard on video asking the mother “why didn’t she teach her son not to litter.”

The mother told the officer the neighbor has no right to put his hands on her son whether he littered or not. The officer then responded “Why not?”

The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

