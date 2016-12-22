TX Lawmakers Try to Stop Future ‘Faithless Electors’

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) — Lawmakers in Texas want to stop future “Faithless Electors”. On Wednesday, State Senator-Elect Dawn Buckingham of Lakeway filed Senate Bill 394, also known as the Texas Elector Accountability Act. The bill would create civil penalties for faithless electors and ban them from ever participating in the Electoral College again. It’s a companion bill to House Bill 543 filed earlier this month by Texas State Representative John Raney of Bryan.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will sign the bill if it reaches his desk. Texas Electors currently sign an affidavit pledging to vote for the Presidential candidate receiving the most votes. But, this past Monday, Christoper Suprun of Dallas voted for Ohio Governor John Kasich. A second faithless elector voted for former Texas Congressman Ron Paul. A third elector resigned before the vote took place.

