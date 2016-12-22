Keller Teen Accused of Sexually Assaulting Mentally-Disabled Teammate in Idaho Avoids Jail

DIETRICH (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Keller teenager accused of sexually assaulting a mentally-disabled teammate with a coat hanger in Idaho avoided jail time and has been sentenced to probation.

John R.K. Howard pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child, which means that he maintains his innocence but acknowledges that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

Prosecutors say Howard and another teammate, Tanner Ray Ward, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy at Dietrich High School in October of 2015.

Under his plea agreement, a judge is expected to give Howard two to three years probation and 300 hours of community service. Howard’s sentencing is set for February 24th.

The victim’s family filed a $10 million lawsuit against the school.

